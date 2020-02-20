Bangladesh urges Muslim ummah to stop infighting



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday urged Muslim Ummah stop infighting and be united.





He said, "In view of the intensity of conflicts that we are witnessing across a greater part of the Muslim Ummah. We need to ensure that mechanisms and initiatives created for dispute and conflict resolution and diffusion of tension through peaceful means are activated, harmonized and put into operation.





We must stop infighting amongst the Muslim Ummah." Dr Momen said this while addressing the opening session of the two-day second brainstorming session on 'OIC Reform' at a city hotel.





Expressing his heartiest thanks to Gambia, for its role on Rohingya issue, the foreign minister said, "I must congratulate Gambia, and indeed, the whole brotherhood of the OIC, for its innovative approach towards resolving the Rohingya crisis through international legal mechanism at the ICJ.





Mentioning OIC's role on Muslim Ummah he said, "We must understand that the onerous responsibility of upholding the image, trust and honor of the House of Islam rests on the OIC and we must not fail to suitably equip the organization and direct its resources for thwarting the designs and onslaughts of Islam's enemies and secure and safeguard a dignified and prosperous future for the Ummah."





"Our task today is to ensure that the OIC become a benchmark in transparency, accountability, independence and equity," he added.





Later, in response to question from journalists Dr. Momen confirmed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Bangladesh next month to attend the birth centenary celebrations of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.He said there will be a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working on it.





Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will also visit Bangladesh in the first week of March before the visit of Indian Prime Minister.In response to another question, Momen said a Malaysian delegation, led by a minister, will soon visit Bangladesh which might lead to good news on the labor market.





