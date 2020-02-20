'No possibility of militant attack over Shaheed Dibosh'

DMP Commissioner Mohammad Shafiqul Islam says there is no possibility of any militant attack and act of sabotage centering on the International Mother Language Day and Shaheed Dibosh on February 21. -Zahidul Islam, AA





Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Mohammad Shafiqul Islam on Wednesday said there is no possibility of any militant attack and act of sabotage centring the International Mother Language Day and Shaheed Dibosh on February 21.





He, however, said a four-tier security arrangement will be there in place in and around the Central Shaheed Minar. While talking to reporters after visiting the Shaheed Minar, the DMP chief said those who come to pay tributes to the Language Movement martyrs will have to enter the Shaheed Minar premises through archways and no one will be allowed to enter the area without check, reports UNB.





Besides, CCTV cameras and watchtowers will be installed to keep the entire area under police surveillance, while plainclothes police alongside the regular ones will be deployed to ensure security, he said.





Members of Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) units, as well as a dog squad, will remain deployed to instantly tackle any untoward incident, Shafiqul said.The highest security measures have been taken for the president and the prime minister as they will pay their homage to the Language Movement martyrs at the Shaheed Minar, he said.





The DMP commissioner also urged general people to follow the route map issued by the DMP to help maintain law and order.On Friday, the nation will pay homage to the 1952 Language Movement martyrs who laid down their lives for recognizing Bangla as one of the state languages of erstwhile Pakistan.







