'Khaleda's bail is totally a matter of court'





Reiterating that the court will decide about the bail of Khaleda Zia, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the bail issue of graft-convicted BNP chairperson is totally a matter court.





He said this while speaking at a special joint meeting of Awami League (AL) at the party's central office in the city's Bangabandhu Avenue area on Wednesday. Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "It is not a political case but a graft case. Khaleda Zia has placed a plea before the court seeking bail. The court will decide on it." Presidents and secretaries of all organizational districts and city units of the AL under the Dhaka division joined the meeting.





Urging the journalists not to embarrass the AL by asking it about Khaleda's bail repeatedly, Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said, "Please don't ask about Khaleda's bail. It is not in the hands of AL and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina".





