



Local Government, Rural Development (LGRD) and Co-operatives Minister Md Tazul Islam has urged newsmen to practice "responsible journalism".





He said this while opening of a two-day workshop for grassroots journalists at the PIB auditorium in the city on Wednesday. The minister said, "No news, even if it is true, should be published if it affects national interests."







No government policy could always be beyond any imperfection but all, including journalists, should agree that the development initiatives taken by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government have brought a magical change in the life of the people in grassroots, even in remote areas, he further said.





Tazul said, "Irresponsible journalism with a motivated objective in the past created a negative attitude in people's mind which eventually appeared disastrous for the national politics as well as development."





Leave Your Comments