2 ‘robbers’ killed in Dinajpur ‘gunfight’





Two suspected robbers were killed in a reported gunfight with police at Maguria village in Nabanganj upazila early Thursday.





The deceased were identified as Wajed Ali, 30, son of Hamed Ali of Ghoraghat upazila and Rafiqul Islam, son of Mohamamd Ali of Gaibandha. They were wanted in several criminal cases, police said.





Ashok Kumar Chouhan, officer-in-charge of Nabanganj Police Station, said police arrested the robbers from Nabanganj on Wednesday night.





Later, a team of police took the robbers with them to Maguria village to recover firearms around 3:30am.





As soon as police reached the area, other members of the robber gang opened fire and tried to snatch away Wajed and Rafiqul.





During the ensuing skirmish, the two robbers sustained gunshot wounds as they tried to flee the scene, police said.





Later, they were taken to a local hospital where doctors pronounced them dead.





Four policemen, including Officer-in-Charge (investigation) Shamsul Islam, were injured in the gunfight.









