Tunisian PM-designate unveils final lineup of new gov't





Tunisian Prime Minister designate Elyes Fakhfakh has just announced on Wednesday evening the final lineup of his proposed government, said the Tunisian presidency.





The new cabinet is composed of 30 ministers and two secretaries of state.





Fakhfakh's government included 17 independents between ministers and secretaries of state while the rest is divided between six political parties, obviously represented in parliament.





This proposed government composition should be systematically submitted to the Assembly of People's Representatives (parliament) which will set a date for a plenary session dedicated to the vote of confidence.





The Islamist party Ennahdha (Renaissance), which has a majority of 54 seats in parliament, has just issued an official statement saying it will grant confidence to Fakhfakh's new government.

