3 killed in Dinajpur, Pabna ‘gunfights’









Three people, including two suspected robbers, were killed in separate ‘gunfights’ with police in Dinajpur and Pabna early Thursday.





In Dinajpur, two suspected robbers were killed at Maguria village in Nababganj upazila.





The deceased were identified as Wajed Ali, 30, son of Hamed Ali of Ghoraghat upazila and Rafiqul Islam, son of Mohamamd Ali of Gaibandha. They were wanted in several criminal cases, police said.





Ashok Kumar Chouhan, officer-in-charge of Nababganj Police Station, said police arrested the robbers from Nababganj on Wednesday night.





Later, a team of police took the robbers with them to Maguria village to recover firearms around 3:30am.





As soon as police reached the area, other members of the gang opened fire and tried to snatch away Wajed and Rafiqul.





During the skirmish, the two robbers sustained gunshot wounds as they tried to flee the scene, police said.





Later, they were taken to a local hospital where doctors pronounced them dead.





Four policemen, including Officer-in-Charge (investigation) Shamsul Islam, were injured in the gunfight.





In Pabna, Habban, 50, was killed in a reported shootout with police at Char Shibrampur in Sadar upazila.





Habban, son of Haider Ali, was wanted in 12 criminal cases, police said.





A team of police conducted a drive at a banana orchard around 2am acting on a tip-off, said Sub-Inspector Mohaimenul Islam of Sadar Police Station.





Criminals opened fire when the police team reached the spot, triggering a skirmish.





Habban sustained gunshot wounds and was arrested from the spot. Doctors pronounced him dead, when he was taken to a local hospital.





Four policemen were injured in the shootout.





A revolver and five bullets were recovered from the spot.

Leave Your Comments