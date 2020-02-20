Coronavirus has infected more than 75,000 people globally









A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 75,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.





The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Thursday in Beijing:





— Mainland China: 2,118 deaths among 74,576 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei





_Hong Kong: 65 cases, 2 deaths





— Macao: 10





— Japan: 702 cases, including 621 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 3 deaths





— Singapore: 84





— South Korea: 51





— Thailand: 35





— Taiwan: 24 cases, 1 death





— Malaysia: 22





— Vietnam: 16





— Germany: 16





— United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China





— Australia: 14





— France: 12 cases, 1 death





— United Kingdom: 9





— United Arab Emirates: 9





— Canada: 8





— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death





— India: 3





— Italy: 3





— Russia: 2





— Spain: 2





— Iran: 2





— Belgium: 1





— Nepal: 1





— Sri Lanka: 1





— Sweden: 1





— Cambodia: 1





— Finland: 1





— Egypt: 1

Leave Your Comments