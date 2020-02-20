Top court orders GP to pay Tk 10bn













The Supreme Court has ordered Grameenphone to pay Tk 10 billion by Monday as part of the Tk 125.8 billion audit dispute with Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, or BTRC.



