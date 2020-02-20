Published:  01:30 PM, 20 February 2020

Top court orders GP to pay Tk 10bn

Top court orders GP to pay Tk 10bn



Top court orders Grameenphone to pay Tk 10bn to BTRC Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Feb 2020 12:45 PM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2020 12:45 PM BdST

The Supreme Court has ordered Grameenphone to pay Tk 10 billion by Monday as part of the Tk 125.8 billion audit dispute with Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, or BTRC.

A seven-member appeal bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain issued the order on Thursday after hearing a petition filed by Grameenphone.


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From City

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »