Top court orders GP to pay Tk 10bn

Top court orders Grameenphone to pay Tk 10bn to BTRC Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Feb 2020 12:45 PM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2020 12:45 PM BdST
The Supreme Court has ordered Grameenphone to pay Tk 10 billion by Monday as part of the Tk 125.8 billion audit dispute with Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, or BTRC.
A seven-member appeal bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain issued the order on Thursday after hearing a petition filed by Grameenphone.
