Australian envoy presents credentials to President

Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Christopher Courtenay Bruer on Thursday presented his credentials to President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban.

President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin briefed reporters after the programme.

President Hamid hoped that the bilateral relations with Australia will further be strengthened during his assignment here.

He thanked the Australian government and its people to provide all-out support to different development sectors in Bangladesh.

He also extended his special thanks to the Australian government for allowing duty-free and quota-free access of Bangladeshi goods to their country which helped boost bilateral trade between the two countries.

Terming the existing Rohingya problem a big one, the President expressed optimism that Australia would help create conducive environment in Rakhine State for their (Rohingyas) safe, secure and dignified repatriation.

The High Commissioner said his country always gives priority to maintaining good bilateral relation with Bangladesh and his country's cooperation would continue to strengthen bilateral tie during his assignment here.

Secretaries concerned to the President and high officials of the Foreign Ministry were present.