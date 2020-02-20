Country’s current situation ‘terrifying’, says BNP

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday alleged that the government has created a ‘terrifying’ situation in the country in an effort to hang onto power with ‘repressive’ acts.

“The law-and-order situation has reached such a level that a 40-year-old wife of suspected offender was picked up from her house to arrest her husband, and later she was beaten to death in police custody,” he said.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader further said, “We never heard about such an incident in the past. We see women have no dignity and people have no security of their lives under the current government. A horrible and terrifying situation has been created all around.”

BNP arranged the programme at the Supreme Court Bar Association auditorium marking the Shaheed Day and International Mother Language Day.

Fakhrul alleged that the government has destroyed economy with ‘widespread corruption and plundering’ while the Anti-Corruption Commission is not taking any action against them. "The economy of the country is being ruined in a planned way to make Bangladesh dependent on others.”

He alleged that government is being failed to stop border killing, resolve Rohingya crisis and the outstanding problems with India as it has been following a knee-jerk foreign policy. “Our people are being killed along the border, but no trial is being held for the incidents. The government doesn’t dare say anything against it.”

The BNP leader urged people to wake up and take to the streets to ‘reinstate’ their all rights and all the achievements of the country.

He also called upon their party leaders and activists to take a vow to free their party chairperson Khaleda Zia and ‘restore’ democracy in the country through a strong movement.

Speaking at the programme, BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said the government has destroyed the main spirit of the Liberation War by unofficially establishing one-party Baksal rule through indulging in ‘vote robbery’ on December 29 last year.

He said Awami is unwilling to hold a fair election as it knows people will not cast their vote for them.

BNP standing committee member Moudud Ahmed said they hope the High Court will grant bail to their party chairperson Khaleda Zia on health and humanitarian grounds as she filed a fresh petition for bail.

He said they will not have any other alternative to waging a movement to free Khaleda if the apex court denies her bail this time as well.

Moudud said the current government is not releasing ‘seriously sick Khaleda Zia as it is an inhuman and authoritarian regime.

Earlier on Tuesday, Khaleda filed a fresh petition with the High Court (HC) seeking bail in the case in Zia Charitable Trust graft case, citing illness.

An HC bench of Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq is scheduled to hear the petition on Sunday next. Khaleda has been in prison since February 8, 2018 as was convicted in a graft case.