Diner Sheshe





"Doing jugaad is my thing -- I've applied it in all walks of life! I'm from a small village in Lucknow and didn't have much money growing up, so there were restrictions on how much we could eat. But I still managed to eat whatever I wanted! One day, some guests brought home a box of 14 laddoos.





My mom firmly instructed me not to eat any as she'd serve one to everyone at dinner. But I couldn't stop myself from peeping into the box. They smelled so delicious -- big, orange motichoor ladoos! Later that evening, I brought the box down.







My mom looked at me suspiciously and asked, 'You had some, didn't you?' and I said, 'No, go ahead and check!' She opened and found 14 motichoor ladoos -- as good as new! She smiled and gave me an extra laddoo for dinner. But what she didn't know was that I'd taken a tiny bit off each ladoo, and created 2 big ladoos and eaten them up!





The hustling didn't just end at food -- I wanted to hustle and earn for my family too. So I worked on the field and earned enough to travel from my village to Mumbai. After doing small jobs for a few years, I finally had enough money to buy a car and started working as an Uber driver! My job is fun and I'm providing for my family too!





And till date, I use jugaad in my job! Once, a man left his briefcase in my Uber, with Rs. 80,000 and some jewellery, but no contact details. I dug some more and found his ATM card, but still no contact details. So I took it to the bank and explained the story to them. I convinced the manager to give me his number, contacted him and returned the briefcase -- and obviously made his day using my jugaadu tactics! He gave me Rs. 5000 as a reward!





It's been fun to hustle my way through life using jugaad, whether it's to help me or others around me get what they want! Even today, whenever I go home, I drink up all the milk but I fill it up with water to compensate for the lost milk! My life motto is basically, 'Where there's a will, there's a way!'"





Humans of Bombay, Fb

