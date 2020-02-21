Worldwide waffling





President Donald Trump granted clemency to 11 people, including several convicted felons who are either Fox News regulars or have been championed by the president's favorite cable-news network. And in another case, the family of one pardon recipient dished out massive contributions to the president's re-election campaign just months before Trump's clemency spree. Among those granted pardons or sentence commutations were former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison for attempting to sell former President Barack Obama's Senate seat.









An Air Canada plane bound for Toronto was forced to declare a mid-air emergency after one of its wheels fell off during take-off. Air Canada flight 715 from LaGuardia Airport landed safely after 4 p.m. in Toronto. A spokesperson for Air Canada said the Airbus A319 lost one of its six tires while departing just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Air Canada said the pilot declared an emergency to ensure the aircraft had priority for landing when it arrived in Toronto. There were 120 passengers and five crew members on the plane, Air Canada says. Emergency crews, which were on standby waiting for the aircraft to land, have investigated the damage. The airline has not yet said if the missing wheel has been recovered.











An event with Australian philosopher Peter Singer has been cancelled in New Zealand after outcry over his public stance on the morality of killing some disabled newborns. Singer, best known as a proponent of the "effective altruism movement", has previously written that parents should be allowed to euthanize disabled babies if they wish to. In his 1979 book Practical Ethics, Singer included conditions like Down syndrome, spina bifida and hemophilia among disabilities that make "the child's life prospects significantly less promising than those of a normal child".











The Detroit Red Wings could be historically bad in Steve Yzerman's first season as general manager, but that doesn't cloud ownership's view of the big picture. Chris Ilitch realizes rebuilding takes time and stressed patience; much like Yzerman did the day he was hired in April. "Rebuilds are tough," Ilitch said. "Nobody likes to lose. I don't like to lose, our fans don't like us to lose, and our players don't want to lose. But I think what we're looking at is measuring his progress, and I think Steve has settled in incredibly well. "I think a big part of it was his passion and love for the Detroit Red Wings. He's one of us and he's just really settled into his role, very seamlessly."



