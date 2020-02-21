What Dhaka is talking about









Argentine professional footballer who plays as a forward and captains both Spanish club Barcelona and the Argentina national team Lional Messi posted a picture on his FB page while holding the best sportsman award in Year. The photo has already received 311k reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Congratulations Messi" Sifat Suraiya Jessica, fb











Popular Bangladeshi singer Kona posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received 7.8k reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Nice" MD Raju Islam, fb









Facebook user Hiren Kadikar posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo caption includes, "Spotted owlet". The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Beautiful" Janardhan, fb











Popular Bangladeshi model, anchor, stage host Peya Jannatul posted a photo on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and fans expressed their love through comments. "Nice" Reduan Faisal Study, fb



Leave Your Comments