BIISS Chairman visits BARI

Chairman of the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) Ambassador M. Fazlul Karim has visited Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) on Thursday.





BARI scientists and officers welcomed the guest at the time of his arrival in the institute. BARI Director General Dr. Md. Abdul Wohab gave a welcoming address at his conference room.







Chief Scientific Officer of the Plant Physiology Division Dr. Dilwar Ahmed Choudhury gave brief PowerPoint presentation on the activities and achievements of the institute. BARI Director (Support & Services) Md. Habibur Rahman Sheikh, Director (Training and Communication Wing) Dr. Md. Miaruddin, Director (Horticulture Research Centre) Dr. Abeda Khatun, heads of the divisions, senior scientists, officers, among others were present on the occasion.







Later, the guest visited hydroponics lab, toxicology lab, IPM lab, and pulses research field, floriculture field and expressed his satisfaction by seeing the activities, advancement and achievements of BARI.





---Mahabub Alam, Gazipur

