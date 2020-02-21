Inter-university badminton tourney from Feb 26

Md Ali Hasan, General Manager (Marketing) of PRAN Foods Limited speaking at a press conference at PRAN Center in the capital's Badda on Thursday. -Pran

The fifth inter-university badminton tournament titled 'East-West University Winter Smash-2020' sponsored by KRAKO, a snacks brand of PRAN Foods Limited, will kick off on February 26.





Forty universities will participate in the badminton championship to be held on East West University (EWU) campus in Dhaka. Badminton Federation of Bangladesh will assist the tournament with their logistics while Drinko Float and Vision Electronics are the co-sponsors of the event.



A press conference was held regarding the tournament on Thursday at PRAN Center in the capital's Badda.Md. Ali Hasan, General Manager (Marketing) of PRAN Foods Limited, said, "We have been involved with the tournament for the fifth time to make badminton more popular in Bangladesh. The main aim of KRAKO is to work with country's young generation and help them flourishing their talents."





ASM Ashif, a teacher at East West University and moderator of the university's sports club, said, "The EWU Winter Smash is the biggest inter university badminton tournament in the country. This year, 120 teams from 40 universities will participate in six categories."





Atikur Rahman, General Manager (Marketing) of PRAN Beverage Limited,Shaikh Mahabubur Rahman of Vision Electronics,Ayaz Al Amin, umpire of Bangladesh Badminton Federation and Murad Al Shams, President, East West University Sports Club, among others, were present in the press conference.





