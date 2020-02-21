Police upsets holders Kings in BPL

An action during Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match between Bashundhara Kings and Police FC at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Thursday. -BFF



Defending champions Bashundhara Kings suffered a major setback in their 2nd match of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football after ending 1-1 draw with Police FC at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Thursday.

With sharing point, heavyweight Bashundhara Kings claimed four points from two matches while newcomer Police FC finally earned their maiden point in BPL with one point in the second match. Saif SC dominated the league table securing 6 points from two matches.





After barren first half, national coloured forward Towhidul Alam Sabuz put national star studded Bashundhara Kings ahead in the 54th minute by a good placing shot from close, utilizing a pass from his team mate (1-0). Police FC, promoted to the Premier League as the champions of Bangladesh Championship League (BCL) this season, equalized the margin in the 72nd minute by a suicidal goal (1-1). Kings defender Nurul Nayem Faisal sent the ball to his own net while he was trying to foil an attempt of Police FC (1-1).





Bashundhara Kings tried their level best to score match-winner but failed. Kings high profile foreign booters couldn't impress the fans in the match as low budgeted Police FC fought bravely with their mighty rivals.The foreign booters of Police FC created good pressure on Bashundhara Kings defense for several occasions where Kings goalkeeper Anisur Rahman Zico saved his castle brilliantly.



