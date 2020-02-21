Sajjad slams 261 runs in School Cricket Bulbul claims 7 wickets

Sunshine Grammar School and College batsman Sajjad Hossain struck 261-run against Chattogram Collegiate school in the Bangabandhu National School Cricket Tournament Chattogram zone match at Chattogram women's cricket ground on Thursday. -Prime Bank



Sajjad Hossain hammered an unbeaten 261-run knock as Sunshine Grammar School and College, Chittagong overpowered Chattogram Collegiate school by a massive 422-run in the Bangabandhu National School Cricket Tournament Chattogram zone match at Chattogram women's cricket ground on Thursday.







Elected to bat first, Sajjad slammed 29 fours and 15 sixes in a 115-ball unbeaten 261 as Sunshine Grammar School piled up a huge 489 for seven wickets in 50 overs. Abdullah AL Safayet also struck 85-ball 122.





In reply Chattogram Collegiate were dismissed cheaply for 67 runs. Obaydur Rahman and Jayed bagged two wickets for Sunshine Grammar School. Meanwhile, , Moinul grabbed seven wickets as Hobkhali High School outplayed B.R.D Adarsha high school by 49 runs in the Narail zone match.





Hobkhali was dismissed for 155 runs after asked to bat first. Bulbul top scored 34 runs. B.R.D in response were dismissed cheaply for 106 runs. Skipper Bulbul led from the front with seven wickets haul for 23 runs in 7.2 overs. He was adjudged the player of the match.







National School Cricket tournament is organized each year to promote school cricket. In honour of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Prime Bank National School Tournament 2019-2020 has been named "Bangabandhu National Cricket Tournament".





The tournament, organized by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), commenced from January 20, in which 556 schools from across the 64 districts of the country is participating. 11 thousand young cricketing talents are playing in the national level tournament.







Champion teams from 64 districts will take part in the divisional championship, while winners of the seven divisions along with the winners from Dhaka will take part in the national championship. 960 matches of the Bangabandhu School Cricket 2019-2020 are taking place in 70 stadiums across the country.





Prime Bank has been sponsoring the tournament for the last four years. Cumilla High School are the current champions of the tournament, while Police Line School and College, Bogura are the current runners-up.

