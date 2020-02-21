From Sara to Tara





Kartik Aaryan is known to get involved with most of his heroines. First, it was Sara Ali Khan - his 'Love Aaj Kal' co-star and then it went on to be Ananya Panday, his co-star in 'Pati Patni Aur Who'. The actor went the extra mile to please Sara by giving her a surprise birthday party in Bangkok, and he has also been spotted "breaking bread," (in his own parlance) a few times with Ananya. And now, Kartik was spotted on Monday shooting for an ad with Ananya's compatriot from 'Student Of The Year 2' - Tara Sutaria. "Kartik, who spends a lot of time posing for the paps when he is at shoots, didn't do it this time around. He was spending a lot more time with his new heroine," says a source. Well, Tara is already dating Aadar Jain, and we do not think that Kartik has a chance here. But then again, one never knows what happens to 'Love Aaj Kal'.



