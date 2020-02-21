



The four-day grand event '3rd Art Festival 2020, Nilphamari' will begin on February 26. A press conference was held at the graphic design department of Fine Arts Faculty of Dhaka University to present details of the event, reports UNB.





Eminent artist Professor Mohammad Eunus is the convener of the festival organizing committee while award winning artist Md Harun-Ar-Rashid Tutul, an assistant professor of the Department of Graphic Design, Faculty of Fine Arts, is the curator of the festival.





Tutul said the theme for this year's festival is 'Nature is Life, Art for Brighter Life'. Artists will paint as they like, while the organizers will provide them with art supplies, food and accommodation.





The festival will feature an international art camp by eminent artists from Bangladesh and beyond, art exhibitions, curate art projects, artist's talk, seminar, cultural programs, a traditional folk art and craft-fair, Installation, camp fire and sightseeing tours.





The opening ceremony of the festival will be held on February 27. State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid will be present as the chief guest.Eminent artist professor Rafqun Nabi will inaugurate the festival while cultural personality Asaduzzaman Noor will preside over the program.







An exhibition will be held on February 29 while another exhibition of the same paintings will be arranged from April 24 to April 30.The organizers said the main goal is to introduce a healthy culture against the backdrop of poor taste, from cities to the remote countryside of Bangladesh, travelling beyond the realms of time.







The art festival aims to inspire artists to create innovative artworks, in a quiet place beyond the chaotic city life. Renowned artists from home and abroad will share their experiences and views on art with school students during the event, they said.Eminent foreign participant artists will also attend along with the local participant artists.





