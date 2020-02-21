Billie breaks down at BRIT awards



Singer Billie Eilish broke down at the 2020 BRIT Awards after admitting that social media trolls had made her "feel hated". The American singer received the honor for Best International Female Artist from Spice Girl Mel C, after performing the new James Bond theme, No time to die, for the first time.







Eilish told the star-studded audience at London's O2 Arena, "I wanted to say something that I was thinking like two seconds ago... I've felt very hated recently (sic)." Struggling to compose herself, she added, "And when I was on the stage and I saw you guys smiling at me, it genuinely made me want to cry."







The award comes after she discussed her recent decision to take a step back from social media. She had told BBC Breakfast, "I've stopped reading [Instagram] comments. It was ruining my life. The cooler the things you get to do, the more people hate you."





---Agencies

