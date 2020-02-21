Bristi in special drama 'Bhinno Jonosrot'

Model-actress Purnima Bristi has recently worked in a special tele-drama titled 'Bhinno Jonosrot' on the occasion of International Mother Language Day. The young artiste has portrayed an important role in the drama. Based on the story 'Ekush O Sadekuzzaman-er Poribar' written by Jamal Hossain, the tele-drama 'Bhinno Jonosrot' is directed by Yamin Elan. Three-day shooting of the tele-drama was concluded on Monday.
Bristi said, "Before working in this tele-drama, I read the entire story of respected Jamal Hossain's 'Ekush O Sadekuzzaman-er Poribar' attentively. I first tried to adopt my character from the story. And then, I also read the script of the drama to realize it more accurately. By doing so, I have performed my role properly during the shooting without facing any difficulties." "Truly speaking, I always do to the best of my ability while working in any project.
Also, I have always been selective about the dramas those offer me challenging roles. 'Bhinno Jonosrot' is my kind of drama," she added. The tele-drama includes Dilara Zaman, Korovi Mizan and Tanveer, among others, in different roles. 'Bhinno Jonosrot' will be aired on the International Language Mother Day on RTV.
