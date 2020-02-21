Shuvo's new deal with Oppo





Cricketer Taskin Ahmed is working as brand ambassador for Bangladesh part of the Chinese mobile company Oppo. This time, a popular actor of Bangladeshi cinema Arifin Shuvo, has become associated with the organization. He has recently signed a contract with the company. He finished shooting an advertisement for the new F15 mobile by Oppo on February 3 as part of the deal.





It has been reported that Arifin Shuvo will be appearing in various campaigns from now on as a move to promote Oppo's products and will also appear in various advertisements.





Earlier, Arifin Shuvo had become a brand ambassador for the mobile phone company Robi and an online based business based in the US. Besides, he is doing a lot of work currently. About this, Arifin Shuvo said, "I am undoubtedly always delighted to be a part of such work. This time it is no exception. I want to work with this organization in a good way."

