Farooki's film bags two more int'l awards





Eminent Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's latest film 'Shonibar Bikel' (Saturday Afternoon) has recently bagged two awards at 26th Vesoul International Film Festival of Asian Cinemas in Paris.





The film won the NETPAC award (Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema) and High schools award at the festival.





Farooki revealed the news of winning the awards by posting a status on his Facebook account, "'Saturday Afternoon' won two awards in Vesoul! NETPAC jury prize and High School jury award! Congratulations to my team and to all other winners. Too bad we couldn't be present but our heart was there for sure!"





'Shonibar Bikel' was screened on February 15 and 16 at the festival. Director Mostafa Sarwar Farooki and actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha, who played a lead role in the film, attended the screening and Q & A session of the film. Jointly produced by Germany and Bangladesh, 'Shonibar Bikel' is based on the Holey Artisan Bakery tragedy.

Leave Your Comments