International Lion leader Ramaswamy in city





Reputed Lion leader and former Director of the International Association of Lions Clubs Ramaswamy popularly known as GR is now visiting Dhaka to attend a Lions Asia Africa and Middle East meeting, says a press release. He is a candidate for the International Third Vice-President of Lions Clubs at the Singapore Convention to be held in June this year. During his stay in Bangladesh, Lion GR will exchange views and ideas with the local Lion leaders and members. Past Director Ramaswamy is a reputed businessman. He is active in several civic, professional, sports and religious organizations. GR has also been honoured with the recognition of Cavalier for his achievements and contributions towards social, educational and religious fields.

