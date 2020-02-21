Downbeat week closing for stocks





Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) finished week in downbeat marginally as risk-averse investors opted for sell-off sector-specific shares. The broad index, DSEX closed at 4733.14 points on Thursday with a loss of 24.86 points or 0.52 percent.





Besides, among the two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 went down by 6.75 points while Shariah index, DSES went up by 2.79 points to settle at 1592.80 points and 1089.81 points respectively.





On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 188,732 trades were executed in Thursday's trading session with a trading volume of 257.71 million securities.Market turnover, another crucial indicator, stood at Taka 7.70 billion, declined further by 8.0 percent over previous day's mark of Taka 8.37 billion.





Loser took a strong lead over gainers as out of 355 issues traded, 83 securities gained price while 243 declined and 29 remained unchanged.







The top 10 gainers were ISN, BSRM Limited, BSRM Steel, S Alam Cold Rolled Steels, Hakkani Pulp, Basundhara Paper Mills, ML Dying, Meghna Cement, Heidelberg Cement and Esquire Knit Composite.





Grameenphone topped the turnover chart followed by LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, Confidence Cement, BBS Cables, Summit Power, Dorin Power, Square Pharma, Western Marine Shipyard, Golden Harvest and Saiham Textile.





The top 10 losers were CAPM BDBL Mutual Fund, ICB AMCL 2nd Mutual Fund, Tallu Spinning, Sonali Ansh Industries, IFIL Islami Mutual Fund 1, Prime Bank 1st ICB AMCL Mutual Fund, ICB Employees Provident Mutual Fund 1 Scheme 1, ICB AMCL Sonali Bank 1st Mutual Fund, Orion Pharma and Far Chemical.





On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed at red from the gaining trend of previous day. CSCX and CASPI declined by 16.04 points and 30.10 points to stand at 8812.23 points and 14524.73 points respectively.





At CSE, a total of 11,940,628 shares and mutual fund of 269 companies were traded, of which 75 issues advanced while 169 declined and 25 issues remained unchanged.

