Production capacity of Ashuganj Fertilizer Factory to be strengthened





State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder on Wednesday said the government will take necessary steps in order to strengthen the production capacity of Ash-uganj Fertilizer Factory.





He said European technology based machineries were set up in the factory. If we repair the machineries, the factory will provide its full production capacity for another 15 years. The repairing of the factory will be completed within the next two years.





Kamal Majumder said this while exchanging views with officials of the Ashuganj Fertilizer Factory at its factory building at Brahmanbaria district. He said the government will also solve the workforce problem within short time. He urged the officials to perform their responsibilities with transparency and integrity as the government is showing zero tolerance against corruption.





Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) Chairman Md Haiul Quaium and Ashu-ganj Fertilizer Factory Managing Director Md Habibur Rahman, among others, were present on the occasion.





---Asihqur Rahman Mito, AA



