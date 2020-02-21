Entrepreneurs get Tk 350.5m SME loan in Rajshahi

Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank Chairman Md Raisul Alam Mondal presiding over the 28th meeting of the governing council of the bank held at Board room of RAKUB Headquarters on Wednesday.

A total of 3,214 entrepreneurs were given SME loan worth around Tk 350.5 million (Tk 35.50 crore in different business friendly areas during the first seven months of the current (2019-2020) fiscal ending January last.





SME Financing Company Limited, a subsidiary company of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB), has disbursed the loan with a view to promoting the sector. This was revealed in the 28th meeting of the governing council of the company held at Board room of RAKUB Headquarters on Thursday, a RAKUB press release said.







The company also realized loan of TK 32.17 crore from 2,488 entrepreneurs during the same period in 43 upazilas of Rajshahi, Chapaina-wabganj, Natore, Naogaon, Pabna, Sirajgonj, Bogra, Joypurhat and Kurigram districts, reports BSS.







Roisul Alam, Chairman of the council and the RAKUB presided over the meeting which was addressed, among others, by RAKUB Managing Director AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan and council members Sayed Kutub, Prof Rustam Ali Ahmed, Muhammad Idrish, Ruhul Amin and Chief Executive Officer of the company Abdullah Salah Uddin Gazi.





The meeting was told that loans were disbursed with the main thrust of creating an intensive investment scope for the agro-based SMEs in the light of the government industrial policy and for supplementing the government's efforts to attain food security and economic emancipation.







Various business fields especially software, agro-processing and its business, agriculture, plantation, fisheries, poultry, tissue culture, leather goods, health service and diagnostic centers and education services have been selected for investment as small and medium enterprise loans, the release added.

