Indian Defense Equipment seminar held

A seminar on Indian Defense Equipment (SIDE 2020) was held at Hotel Radisson Blu on Thursday.





Indian High Commission to Bangladesh organized the program. Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun was the chief guest.







He paid tribute to Bangbandhu and said that the father of the nation had emphasized on building disciplined and professional Armed Forces. He also said that Bangladesh is the fastest growing economy in South Asia and is making rapid progress in industrialization.







Speaking on the occasion Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Riva Ganguly Das said that India and Bangladesh have close cooperation in many diverse areas and therefore are natural partners to pursue further cooperation in the field of defense technologies. Representatives from twelve different Indian Firms participated in the event.







Bangladesh security forces have earned a name for themselves as disciplined and professional force and the seminar provided an opportunity for defense manufacturers from India in developing fruitful partnerships with them.

