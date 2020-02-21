Australia looks for longer friendship with Bangladesh: Envoy





Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer on Thursday said his country looks forward to remaining a friend to Bangladesh for many years to come as the two countries prepare to celebrate two important occasions.





"As we prepare for the centenary of the birth of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Father of the Nation, and the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations between our countries, Australia looks forward to being a friend to Bangladesh for many years to come," said the High Commissioner. The newly-appointed Australian envoy made the remarks after presenting credentials to President Md Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban, reports UNB.





High Commissioner Bruer said Australia and Bangladesh are old friends, sharing Commonwealth traditions and strong links. "We're proud of our shared history and of the warm, multifaceted and mutually beneficial relationship that exists between our two countries," he was quoted as saying in a media release. High Commissioner Bruer is a senior career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).





Most recently he served as the Assistant Secretary, Southeast Asia Maritime Branch in DFAT. He has served overseas as Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, High Commissioner to Vanuatu and Deputy Head of Mission at the Australian Embassy, Riyadh.

