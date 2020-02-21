French envoy pays tributes to language martyrs





French Ambassador in Dhaka Jean-Marin Schuh has paid tributes to the memories of the martyrs of the Language Movement marking International Mother Language Day is being celebrated on Friday.







Jean-Marin Schuh extended his sincere felicitations to all the people of different languages in Bangladesh. "International Mother Language Day is a worldwide annual observance to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity and to promote multilingualism," Jean-Marin Schuh in a message on Thursday.







He recalled that the idea to celebrate International Mother Language Day was the initiative of Bangladesh, which was approved at the 1999 UNESCO General Conference held in Paris and has now been observed throughout the world since 2000. International Mother Language Day has been observed every year since February 2000 to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism.

