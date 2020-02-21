Bangladesh to 'lose self-esteem' if Khaleda dies in jail: BNP

BNP senior leader Nazrul Islam Khan on Thursday said Bangladesh will lose its 'self-esteem' to the international community if the government pushes their chairperson Khaleda Zia towards death keeping her in jail. He came up with the remark while talking to reporters after police foiled a human chain organized by Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal in front the National Press Club on Thursday.







Khaleda will be granted bail this time if the judiciary can work independently, he hoped. Nazrul Islam Khan, a standing member of BNP, said, "Free Khaleda Zia from jail immediately as she didn't commit any offence. Pushing Khaleda Zia towards death gradually by keeping her in jail is an inhuman offence."







He further said, "Not only the government will be will be accused of coming that crime, but also the entire Bangladesh (if anything bad happens to Khaleda in jail). We all belong to Bangladesh, and no-one has the right to undermine the country."





Earlier on Tuesday, Khaleda filed a fresh petition with the High Court (HC) seeking bail in the case in Zia Charitable Trust graft case, citing illness.





An HC bench of Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq is scheduled to hear the petition on Sunday next. Khaleda has been in prison since February 8, 2018 as was convicted in a graft case.





