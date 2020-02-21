Dr Kamal blames 'repressive regime' for money laundering

Gono Forum President Dr Kamal Hossain addressing a discussion at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) auditorium in the city on Thursday. -AA





Jatiya Oikya Front Convener and Gono Forum President Dr Kamal Hossain said that laundering huge sums of money from Bangladesh to foreign countries is an instance of state robbery.







He further said that money launderers are robbers at the state level. He also sought to know about the source of power of money launderers and financial culprits. Dr Kamal Hossain termed the present government as a 'repressive regime' and blamed it for continuous capital flight.





Dr Kamal Hossain made these remarks on Thursday while speaking at a discussion program in the capital's Segun Bagicha.







He said, "Those who forcibly occupy power are directly involved in plundering and money laundering. For this reason they do not dare to conduct free and fair elections. They do not own the state. The state belongs to the people. We should fight to secure our rights."





Dr Kamal Hossain asked, "Why so much money laundering is taking place? What is the source of power of money launderers?"





Dr Kamal Hossain told the audiences that evil quarters tried to divide the country on religious pretext but they failed. Everyone should retain unity with each other for the betterment of Bangladesh, he added. He called upon the country's youths to drive Bangladesh forward.





The program was also attended by Gono Forum Executive President Subrata Chowdhury, Organizing Secretary Latiful Bari Hamim, presidium member Jaglul Haider, joint general secretary Moshtaq Ahmed, Helal Uddin and some other senior party members.











