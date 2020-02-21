BB's Dy Governor removed from HR Dept





Bangladesh Bank's deputy governor Ahmed Jamal was removed from the duty at the Human Resource Department in the wake of officials' agitation against him in protest against misconduct and maltreatment to subordinates.







Insiders say an office order was issued yesterday with regard to rearrangement of duties, relieving Ahmed Jamal form HR department. Deputy governor S.M Moniruzzaman will now look after the HR department, according to the order.





BB officials on Wednesday staged demonstration at the central bank premises demanding DG Jamal's removal from HR department.





"We are happy with the governor's decision that reflects fulfillment of our demand," said HM Delower Hussain, president of BB Officers Welfare Council (OWC), a platform of the central bank officials ranging from assistant director to executive director.





Contacted over phone, DG Ahmed Jamal told The Asian Age that it was an unexpected development over the last couple of days centering on officials' demands.





"I was exhausted by holding meetings after meetings. In the evening, they came in a large number instead of sending a small delegation. I refused to talk to them," he regrets. "It may be seen in various ways. Finally, I am thankful that I got relieved," he added.







On February 18, leaders of OWC met governor Fazle Kabir and lodged verbal complaints against Ahmed Jamal for his misconduct and maltreatment with them when they tried to talk to him over a couple of demands.







BB OWC leaders tried to visit DG Ahmed Jamal on February 17 with demands of increased home loans, upgrading the quality of staff buses, setting up of an officers' canteen, enhancing the standard of the daycare center and so on.

In their presence, Ahmed Jamal got angry with them and declined to talk over the demands.





On the following day, the OWC leaders submitted a memorandum to the governor seeking immediate interference.









