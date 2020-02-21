US Embassy launches Bengali website





On the eve of International Mother Language Day, US Embassy Chargé d'affaires (CDA) JoAnne Wagner launched US Embassy Dhaka's Bengali language website, www.bd.usembassy.gov/bn, which closely mirrors the Embassy's English website and provides content to Bengali speakers across Bangladesh and around the world.







The Bengali language website enables the Embassy to communicate more effectively with Bangladeshis and further expand the growing bilateral relationship between the United States and Bangladesh.







Both websites will be updated regularly to ensure both English and Bengali speakers have access to information related to US foreign policy, business opportunities, visas for travel to the United States, study and professional exchange opportunities in the United States, and more.







Press releases, media notes and press statements, news events, security and emergency messages, public speeches and media interviews, and other messages will continue to be posted in both English and Bengali.





At the launching event, CDA Wagner said, "International Mother Language Day holds a special place here in Bangladesh and in the heart of Bangladeshis around the world, particularly because it was the 1952 language movement in Bangladesh that led the United Nations to create International Mother Language Day.







To recognize that historic Bengali language movement that took place not so long ago, on behalf of the United States Embassy, it is my honor and pleasure to launch our Embassy's new Bengali language website."





Ambassador Miller, who due to meetings outside of Bangladesh was unable to attend the event, sent a message about the new website: "I am proud to announce on the eve of International Mother Language Day the launch of the US Embassy's new Bengali language website. We hope the new website, in the language this remarkable nation fought so valiantly to preserve, will increase understanding between the people of Bangladesh and the United States.





The website will allow Bengali speakers in Bangladesh and around the world to read about and discuss US-Bangladesh relations; business and trade opportunities; visa information and US citizen services; study in the United States; cultural, educational and professional exchange programs, and so much more."







The launching of the US Embassy Dhaka website in Bengali is one of the many initiatives of the US government to promote greater cooperation, dialogue, and mutual understanding between Bangladesh and the United States, and a strong partnership to help ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region.





To visit US Embassy's Bengali language website, people may go to www.bd.usembassy.gov/bn. To visit the English language website, people may go to: www.bd.usembassy.gov.









