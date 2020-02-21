Nation pays homage to language martyrs

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stand solemnly after placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar in the city at one minute past midnight. -PID



The nation is observing the 'Shaheed Dibash' (Language Martyrs Day) and the International Mother Language Day to with extensive programs.





People from all walks of life pay glowing tributes to the memories of language movement martyrs, the valiant sons of the soil who made supreme sacrifices to establish the rights of the mother tongue, Bangla, in 1952.







The day is also being observed around the world as the UNESCO recognized the 21 February as the International Mother Language Day on November 17, 1999.





The government has already taken extensive programs to observe the 'Shaheed Dibash' and the International Mother Language Day on February 21 in a befitting manner. The day is a public holiday.





In observance of the day in a befitting manner, the Central Shaheed Minar premises has been decorated with paintings, graffiti, buntings and selected verses on the mother language.





Four-tier security has been enforced around the main altar of the Shaheed Minar, its adjoining areas and Azimpur graveyard of the language martyrs.





President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh led the nation by paying homage to the Language Movement heroes by placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar at one minute past zero hours.







The President and the Prime Minister issued separate messages on the eve of the day, paying glowing tributes to the martyrs of the historic Language Movement of 1952.





Different political-social-cultural-professional organizations have arranged various programs, including seminars and cultural functions, to observe the Amar (immortal) Ekushey and International Mother Language Day in a befitting manner.





---BSS

Leave Your Comments