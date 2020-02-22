Amar Ekushey observed in Khulna

Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque paid tributes to the Language Movement Martyrs at one minute past after midnight on February. -Agency



People of all walks of life yesterday observed "Amar Ekushey" and International Mother Language Day - 2020 in the city with a call for enriching mother language Bangla through using it all stage of state.





Besides the government programs, different political parties their front organizations , educational institutions, scores of socio-cultural and professional bodies have observed the day through different programs, reports BSS.





Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque paid tributes to the Language Movement Martyrs at one minute past after midnight on February 21 at Shaheed Minar of City's Shaheed Hadis Park.





Later, Muktijoddha Sangsad, Khulna City and District Unit Command Council, Khulna Divisional Commissioner Dr Alauddin Howlader, Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khondoker Lutful Kabir, Additional Deputy Inspector General of police , Khulna Range Habibur Rahman,





Khulna Superintendent Of Police Shafiqullah and Chairman of Khulna District Council Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid placed wreaths there. Deputy Commissioner Md Helal Hossain along with officials of the district and upazila administration also placed l wreaths there followed by the other government and non-government departments and organizations.







Bangladesh Awami League (AL) and its front organizations and other political parties, socio , cultural and professional organizations including Khulna Press Club and Khulna Union of Journalists (KUJ) also placed wreaths there to pay homage to the Language Movement martyrs.







Hoisting of the national flag at half-mast atop all government offices and educational institutions and holding of morning processions were other highlights of the program.





Besides, competitions for the children on drawing, essay writing, rendering patriotic songs and sports for the school students were also held along with screening of documentary films to mark the day .Meanwhile, speakers in different discussion meeting stressed the need for use of Bengali language in all tiers of the national level .





