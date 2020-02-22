SRK rejects Mogambo offer





Shah Rukh Khan will play Mogambo to Ranveer Singh's 'Mr India' went viral, but this seems to be no more than a marketing fantasy. Reliable sources say Khan turned down the role of Mogambo. "





Director Ali Abbas Zafar approached Shah Rukh for Mogambo's role in 'Mr India', but Shah Rukh declined the role. It would be foolhardy for him to take on an iconic role like Mogambo, which Amrish Puri has immortalized.







It would be stupid of any actor to touch that role. Shah Rukh, in any case, is not doing any negative roles," says a source close to the development. According to a press release from Zee Studios, which is masterminding the project, "This is not a Part 2 or a remake of the older film, as recently reported in some sections of the media, but a re-imagining of the iconic classic."

Leave Your Comments