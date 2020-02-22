The new age Barbie: Ananya



Ananya Panday has been gaining a lot of popularity with each day, the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' star is leaving no stone unturned. She won Femina Fresh Face of the Year award and also recently won the Filmfare award for the best debutante, Ananya is the millennial fashion icon for many of her followers.







She never fails to disappoint her fans with her style statement as she shares the pictures of herself on Instagram captured by fashion, celebrity and commercial photographer Nupur Aggarwal.





The actress looks like a Barbie doll in a mauve shimmery ensemble, which is off the shouldered short dress. There is a loop design throughout the dress with a tutu skirt bottom on the translucent lining. The actress has illuminated her face in pink dewy tint and nude lips and her hair tied up in a high ponytail styled by Alpa Khimani.







She pairs the gorgeous outfit with a pair of Louboutin heels and accessorizes it with a pair of flower stud earrings from Diamantina Fine Jewels to add on to the cuteness. The actress is overall styled by the celebrity stylist Ami Patel. The aspiring diva will be seen in the next drama, thriller movie 'Khali Peeli', opposite Ishan Khattar. The movies will be directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali-Abbas.











---Agencies

