Oyshee's new album after two years



Oshee is getting ready for her new solo album 'Oyshee Express- Two' after working on it for two years. There are six songs in it. The titles are 'Hridoyer Posha Dhon', 'Moner Khobor', 'Akash', 'Dom Dao', 'Khuje Firi Tai' and 'Ghomta'.







The album is being released under the banner of CMV on February 24th. The video for the song 'Moner Khobor' is being released on the same day. The song is composed by Apeiruss and written by Shahan Kabhondo. Vocalist Oyshee has also acted for the first time under the direction of filmmaker Saikat Nasir!





Oyshee said, 'I have appeared in a lot of music videos. However, I appeared in those as a vocalist. But this time I appeared as a model which is pretty new to my audience. I am very excited about the work.' 'I don't want to call this bravery; I simply want to express my love for the album. I really miss the album days. I'm lucky to have experienced the very last generation of album culture.







I've been working on these songs for almost two years. At first I wished I would do 10 songs. But due to difficulties, I had to stop at 6 songs. Hopefully I will get a lot of good feedback from the audience,' Oyshee added.





