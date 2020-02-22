Photo exhibition 'Banglar Apon Soudho' begins



A nine-day photography exhibition of artist Khurshid Alam Alok titled 'Banglar Apon Soudho' begins at the National Art Plaza of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in the capital.Featuring photography of Shaheed Minar made by children, the inaugural ceremony of the exhibition held on the gallery premises.







Noted artist Mustafa Monwar inaugurated the exhibition, while Professor Mohammad Rafiqul Islam was present as chief guest and artist Nasim Ahmed Nadvi attend the ceremony as special guest. The exhibition will remain open to all every day from 11am to 8pm, until February 29.

