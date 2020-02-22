'Bangladesh Film Festival' in India



Featuring four Bangladeshi films, a four-day film festival titled 'Bangladesh Film Festival' will be held in Hyderabad, India.

Marking the International Mother Language Day, Federation of Film Societies of India, in association with Hyderabad Film Club, is organizing the festival from February 21 to February 24 at the Sri Sarathi Studio in Hyderabad.





During the festival, celebrated Bangladeshi director Tauquir Ahmed's new film 'Fagun Haway' (In Spring Breeze), based on the 1952 Language Movement, screened on February 21.







Noor Imran Mithu's directorial debut film 'Komola Rocket' (The Orange Ship), based on the Bangla Academy Award winning writer Shahaduzzaman's stories 'Moulik' and 'Saipras', will be screened on February 22, while 'Iti, Tomari Dhaka'







(Sincerely, Your Dhaka), the first anthology film of Bangladesh, will be screened on February 23 and 'Alpha', the third film from National Film Award winning filmmaker Nasiruddin Yousuff Bachchu, will be screened on February 24. All the four films are produced by Impress Telefilms, one of the most prominent production houses in Bangladesh renowned for producing quality films.

