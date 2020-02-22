'Family Crisis' to make century



NTV's 'Family Crisis' is on the top position now, among the drama serials which are being telecasted in different TV channels. Story and making of the serial and actors who are acting in this serial brought 'Family Crisis' to the viewers' choice serial.On March 4, 100-episode of the serial will be telecasted. Scripted by Maruf Rehman Mostafa Kamal Raj is giving direction of the serial.





National Film Award winner actors Shahiduzzaman Selim and Runa Khan and popular actress of present time Shabnam Faria are acting in three lead roles in the serial.





, "In fact, Family Crisis has already become popular serial among the viewers. It is proved that nowadays; many viewers are watching the serial. Viewers are appreciating story and actors' acting in the serial. After many days, I am getting positive response to act in a serial. I give thanks to director of the serial in this regard. Shabnam Faria is playing the role of my sister in the serial," said Shahiduzzaman Selim.







Runa Khan shared her feelings by this way, "I am acting in role of Shahiduzzaman Selim Bhai's wife in this serial. I am really impressed to work in this serial because I am getting huge response for this serial now. I give thanks to director Raj and his unit for making this serial.





After February 21, we will start shooting of next phase of the serial." Sharmily Ahmed, Sohel Khan, Monira Mithu, Sarika Sabah, Shamim Hasan Sarkar, among others, is also acting in different roles in the serial.





