Tricotex Women's Football League kicks off today

The Tricotex seven-team Women's Football League, organised by Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), will begin today (Saturday) at Bir Shrestho Shaheed Shipahi Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur.





Participating teams are - Bashundhara Kings, Begum Anwara Sporting Club, FC Uttar Bongo, Kacharipara Ekadas, Cumilla United, Nasrin Sports Academy and Spartan MK Gallactico Sylhet FC. BFF signed an agreement with Tricotex Private Limited as the title sponsor and Cholo Kheli Trust as strategic partner at the BFF House on Friday afternoon to support and sponsor the Women's Football League for the next three years.





FIFA Council Member and Chairperson of BFF women's wing Mahfuza Akhter Kiron, BFF General Secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag, Chairman of the meet's sponsor Sher-e-Bangla National Foundation AK Fayazul Haque, Chairman of Cholo Kheli Trust Ashique Rahman and General Secretary of Cholo Kheli Trust Majedul Islam were present on the occasion.





All teams will receive participation money of Tk 2 lakh each. The champions team will get Tk 2 lakh while the runners-up team will receive Tk 1 lakh as prize money. To patronise women empowerment, Cholo Kheli Trust, a non-profit organisation working for sports in Bangladesh as strategic partner, signed an agreement with BFF to arrange sponsors on behalf of BFF and promote Women Football across the country.





Consequently, Cholo Kheli brought Tricontex as title sponsor for Women's Football League. Tricotex shared their plan to patronise Women's Football League 2019-20 as Title Sponsor at Motijheel BFF House.





This sponsorship will add value to recent success of women football in Bangladesh and inspire the next generation of female footballers.This tournament will enable BFF to bring grassroots women footballers in the mainstream clubs for those who are interested to take football professionally and help them become self-reliant.





"Cholo Kheli Trust brought Tricotex Pvt Ltd to support the tournament considering their responsibility towards society and to encourage women to take up sports as profession in Bangladesh, especially in the field of football," said AK Fayazul Haque, chairman of Sher-e-Bangla National Foundation.









