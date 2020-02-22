India shock Australia in T20 WC opener

India women's cricket team spinner Poonam Yadav is ecstatic after taking a wicket against the hosts Australia in their T20 World Cup opener in Sydney on Friday. -Getty



Hosts Australia were stunned by India in the opening game of the Women's T20 World Cup in Sydney. Chasing 133, the defending champions were bundled out for 115 thanks chiefly to leg-spinner Poonam Yadav, who claimed 4-19.India's 132-4, anchored by 49 not out from Deepti Sharma, seemed no more than par, but they exploited the slow conditions to win by 17 runs.





England open their campaign against South Africa on Sunday. Heather Knight's team were runners-up to Australia two years ago, but the home side now face the prospect of having to win their final three group matches in order to reach the semi-finals. Given Group A also includes New Zealand - along with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh - it is far from certain that the favourites will make the last four.





Scorecard





India Women: 132 for 4 in 20 overs (Sharma 49 not out, Jonassen 2-24)





Australia Women:115 all out in 19.5 overs (Healy 51, Poonam 4-19)



India won by 17 runs

---BBC

