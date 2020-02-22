Fizz not ready to play Tests: Domingo



Bangladesh cricket team head coach Russell Domingo on Friday said that cutter master Mustafizur Rahman won't be the part of the side's fist XI in the one-off Test against touring Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today.According to him, Mustafizur Rahman is yet to get the skill right to play the Test cricket, as he has some technical glitches.







"I don't think Mustafiz is ready to play the Test matches until he does some technical work which allows him to bring the ball back in to the right-handed batsman," Domingo said here on Friday.The South African said Mustafizur Rahman was included in the squad to give him the opportunity to work with the new bowling coach Ottis Gibson. "





Getting him back in to the squad is the start of that process so that he can work with our new bowling coach. He was put back in to the squad, but not to play in my opinion but to train, get some shape back and get a connection with Ottis, develop a bit of trust, a bit of relationship and stay with the team," he added.



"Mustafiz is not playing this Test match. The next five days he is going to be bowling every day, trying to make sure he gets his shape that is required because that could help him in Test cricket and white ball cricket."





Since his landmark debut in an ODI series against India in 2015, Mustafizur remains the integral part of Bangladesh cricket in all three formats. Even though his skill for Test cricket is questioned right from the start, the lack of new ball bowlers meant, he was kept retaining for every Test.







However, his performance went down across the format once he was undergoing a shoulder operation after which he never did well in any format of cricket. His stock weapons cutter, slower that gave him so much success also looked diminished, prompting the team management warn him to work on new weapons and develop skills more.





"At the moment I can't see him playing Test match cricket and I've told him that. Until he improves technically and gets the ball to swing and get it to come back in to the right hander," Domingo said.





