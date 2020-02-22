Tigers aim to end perennial losing-streak in Test cricket

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque (L) and wicket-keeper batsman Liton Das seen at a training session on Friday ahead of the today's one-off Test against Zimbabwe in Mirpur. -Collected



With the country's cricket hitting its lowest ebb following six straight Test defeats, Bangladesh aims to bring back the stability and stab off the losing-trend by winning the solitary Test against touring Zimbabwe, which will begin today at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.







Five of the Bangladesh last Test defeats came by the innings margin and more preciously they couldn't force the opponents in last three tests to bat twice, prompting the critics to question about its test status.







The latest situation in Test cricket left the country's cricket in dazed state, creating an uncomfortable condition around the players. With the one-of Test match being played between the two low ranked side and on paper it might be a low profile series, for Bangladesh the stake is quite high.







From the coach, captain to a junior member of the side Saif Hasan, everyone just made it clear how high the stake is! Every time they got the opportunity to speak that they want to win the Test by any cost.







"I think if we can win the match, the whole scenario will be changed," Captain Mominul Haque told media on Friday. "I'm not talking about the six straight test defeats, I am in fact talking about the bad patch in which we are going through right at the moment. We want to overcome it by winning the test against Zimbabwe." Bangladesh lost a staggering number of 89 matches in 118 tests they played so far. Among the 89, they lost 43 matches by innings margin.





They have so far won 13 matches, six of which came against Zimbabwe. Despite their upper-hand over Zimbabwe in the recent time, Bangladesh didn't want to take the visitors lightly. "In International cricket every team is good. You can't take anything for granted. I count Zimbabwe as very good team," Mominul added.







Head coach Russell Domingo said the players' determination to win the Test made him outright confident about the country's future in this version of cricket. "Winning is of paramount importance. We do need to develop a Test culture. The way we go about our preparations and schedule Test matches. I am going into this Test as a coach more confident because we've been together four to five days," Domingo said.







"I've never had Tests where we have flown in to place, practice a day and then play a Test match. The next schedule in Pakistan, we fly in, play a one-dayer then practice and play a Test match so no serious Test team has scheduling like that and we've got to try and change that. It's a cultural thing and we need to put a lot more attention on Test matches."





Domingo believes if the players keep that determination, Bangladesh can usher a new dawn in Test format. "I'm very impressed with the group of players we have at the moment. The way they are training, the way they are catching and their discipline in the nets, there seems to be a big desire to do well in Tests. I think that's a start," he concluded.









HEAD-TO-HEAD IN TEST





Bangladesh Played Zimbabwe Drawn

6 16 7 3



Leave Your Comments