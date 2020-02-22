UN launches initiative to improve environment

Sonadia Island is located in Hohenak union under Maheshkhali upazila of Cox's Bazar district. -AA



Three United Nations (UN) agencies have launched the Safe Access to Fuel and Energy Plus Livelihoods (SAFE Plus) Project in Dhaka alongside the Government of Bangladesh to mitigate deforestation and improve livelihood opportunities in Cox's Bazar, says a press release.







SAFE Plus is a joint project between the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), and the World Food Programme (WFP) to address environmental degradation through avenues such as distribution of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) and stoves, reforestation, and improved access to food production through livelihoods programming.





The LPG stove and gas distributions lessen the need for people to collect firewood, causing further damage to the environment. The reforestation activities rehabilitate unique forest reserves and protect natural resources. The livelihoods and self-reliance programming bolsters food production and business opportunities for the host community through which they can benefit economically.





The three-year project was designed in partnership with government agencies to increase collaboration between several sectors. Previously these activities were being completed under a humanitarian programme, this signing ceremony means SAFE Plus is now a development programme to improve livelihoods and lives in the most vulnerable region of Bangladesh.





"My ministry is delighted to be working with the UN to address the environmental issues in Cox's Bazar, and we urge development partners to further support this," said Shah Kamal, Senior Secretary, MoDMR.







At the agreement signing ceremony, the Additional Secretary and UN Wing Chief, Sultana Afroz reconfirmed the support of the government for the SAFEPlus project as it addresses the priorities of the government in Cox's Bazar.



In addition, the Additional RRRC, Mr. Md. Mizanur Rahman stressed that the, "SAFEPlus programme should continue as long as Rohingyas are residing in Cox's Bazar"





"SAFE Plus capitalises on the technical capacities of the three UN agencies and government partners to meet the evolving needs of the people of Cox's Bazar," said Robert Simpson, FAO Representative in Bangladesh. "





It is expected to have significant multiplier effects - from improved food and nutrition security, to sustainable management of natural resources, increased livelihood opportunities, and strengthened social cohesion."





"IOM is delighted to announce SAFE Plus as a programme that addresses both the human and the environmental needs of the refugees and host community," said Giorgi Gigauri, Chief of Mission of IOM Bangladesh. "In addition to cutting household expenditures, SAFE Plus promotes smokeless homes, making them healthier and safer."





"Protecting our environment and improving livelihood opportunities is key to ensuring food security for people in Cox's Bazar," said Mr Richard Ragan, Country Representative for WFP. "





By working together with other UN agencies, we are ensuring we have a comprehensive and well-rounded programme that addresses the underlying causes of environmental degradation whilst simultaneously improving livelihoods opportunities for people in Cox's Bazar."







Throughout this year SAFE Plus will reach households in the host community with a livelihoods programme, technical support will be provided to farmers' to increase the production of high-demand vegetables, and reforestation activities will continue.





