'Politics, sports major tasks of my life'

Chattogram City Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin



Chattogram City Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin said , politics and sports adopted as prime task of his life like prayers . He said this while exchanging views with the journalists at Chattogram Press Club on Tuesday afternoon. City Mayor also said, he started politics at the crucial time of the party and the killing of Bangabandhu jolted him.





He recollected of bringing out procession protesting the killings in Chandanpura in city accumulating four or five juveniles with slogans of Joy Bangla. Sensing the news of procession, armed forces man cordoned the entire area immediately. He said I have no egotism, regret and anger rather a political worker and field level organizer.







He also remembered the previous scenarios of Chattogram College where faced death threat a number of times while trying to free college politics from clutch of Shibir activists of Chattogram College.





He also mentioned that daughter of Bangabandhu and the Prime Minister has assigned me as General secretary of the party in Chattogram city and then assigned as city mayor. AJM Nasir Uddin also blasted out the ill propagandas so done by a vested quarter and conspiracies against him to halt mayor nomination .





He said he never seen that controversial man who relates to a killer of Bangabandhu and the picture so posted in face book status is one ofmy university friend who belongs to Chhatra League. Mayor vowed to work relentlessly in favour of mayor nominee M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury . He will work for victory of the Prime Minister's nominated candidate in Mayoral election in the port city .





Mayor Nasir Uddin further said he discharged responsibilities with sincere and honesty and never knows that people of Chattogram love me with heartfekt affections He said my father was the general secretary of Mohamedan Sporting club and sports now amalgamated with my blood.







He also mentioned the works of city corporation of Tk.3,500 crores so implemented during the period of the incumbent mayor whereas works done in last 25 years before his period with Tk.2 500 cr only.







He also thanked the journalists for extending cooperation to him at all the time. He assures to the journalists for all sorts of cooperation if needed at any time. Among others, press club President Ali Abbas, and secretary Chowdhury Farid spoke on the occasion.

