'Politics, sports major tasks of my life'

Chattogram City Mayor  AJM Nasir Uddin said , politics and sports  adopted  as prime task of his  life like prayers . He said this while exchanging views with the journalists at Chattogram Press Club on Tuesday afternoon. City Mayor also  said,  he started politics at the crucial time of the party  and the killing of Bangabandhu jolted him.

He recollected of bringing out procession protesting the killings in Chandanpura in city accumulating   four or five juveniles with slogans of Joy Bangla. Sensing the news of procession, armed forces man cordoned the entire area immediately. He said I have no egotism, regret and anger   rather a political worker and  field level organizer.

He also remembered the  previous scenarios of Chattogram College where faced death threat a number of times while trying to free college politics from clutch of  Shibir activists   of Chattogram College.

He also mentioned that daughter of Bangabandhu and the Prime Minister has assigned me as  General secretary of the party in Chattogram city  and then assigned as city mayor. AJM Nasir Uddin also blasted out the ill propagandas so done by a vested quarter and conspiracies against him  to halt  mayor nomination .

He said  he never seen that  controversial man who relates to a killer of Bangabandhu  and the picture so posted in face book status is one ofmy university friend who  belongs to Chhatra League. Mayor vowed   to work  relentlessly  in favour of mayor nominee M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury . He  will work for victory of the Prime Minister's nominated candidate in Mayoral election in the port city .

Mayor Nasir Uddin further said he discharged responsibilities with sincere and honesty and   never knows  that people of Chattogram love me with heartfekt affections  He said my father was   the general secretary of Mohamedan Sporting club and  sports now amalgamated with my blood.

He also mentioned the works of city corporation of Tk.3,500 crores so implemented during the period of the incumbent mayor whereas  works done in last 25 years before  his period  with Tk.2 500 cr only.

He also thanked the journalists  for extending cooperation to him at all the time. He assures to the journalists for all sorts of cooperation   if needed at any time.  Among others, press club  President Ali Abbas, and secretary Chowdhury Farid spoke on the occasion.


