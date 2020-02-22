Dhaka Test: Zimbabwe off to cautious start





Touring Zimbabwe managed a cautious start in the one-off Test against Bangladesh at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday.





At lunch of day one, Zimbabwe were batting at 80 for one in 30 overs.





Prince Masvuare and Craig Ervine were batting at 45 and 26 respectively. The only wicket Zimbabwe lost was taken by Abu Jayed Rahi who have been developing as the main bowler of Bangladesh in Test cricket for a while now.





Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat first with one new face in the playing XI- Charlton Tshuma. The 26-year-old right-arm pacer played five First-class, nine List-A and three T20 matches.





Zimbabwe lost Kevin Kasuza in the last ball of the eighth over when Nayeem Hasan took a regulation catch at the gully area.





Bangladesh playing XI: Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Nayeem Hasan





Zimbabwe playing XI: Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Craig Ervine (c), Brendan Taylor, Timycen Maruma, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Donald Tiripano, Victor Nyauchi, Ainsley Ndlovu, Charlton Tshuma





Leave Your Comments